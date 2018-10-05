Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has once again stormed the Internet with her latest dance video on Instagram. One of the most successful Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif was dancing on the song Chogada from upcoming Bollywood film Loveyatri. Katrina looks absolutely stunning while dancing on one of the most energetic Bollywood numbers.

Katrina Kaif has once again stormed the internet with her dance video in her latest Instagram post. Bollywood diva took to Instagram and posted a short clip of her dancing on one of the most raunchy songs Chogada from upcoming Bollywood film Loveyatri. Katrina Kaif also gave credit to her trainers Ashwin and Niteish for playing the part of her back up dancers. She said that Ashwin and Niteish did not crumble under the pressure to get the steps right.

It seems that Katrina Kaif is taking a break from her heavy workout duty in the gym and pumping herself up by changing the mood while dancing on Chogada from upcoming Bollywood film Loveyatri. It’s one of the cutest Instagram videos of Katrina Kaif who always keep treating her fans by putting the latest from her life on her Instagram and other social media pages, to keep the connection chord with her fans, followers in live mode.

One of the leading Bollywood actresses, Katrina Kaif will soon be seen in upcoming Bollywood film Thugs of Hindostan starring none other than Bollywood’s Big B Amitabh Bachchan, Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan. Katrina will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma starrer Zero, which will hit theatres later this year.

