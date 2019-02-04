Katrina Kaif Sexy Photo: One of the hottest actresses of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif is all spruced up for the release of her upcoming film Bharat. The movie will also star Salman Khan, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi among others in pivotal roles. The actress took to her official Instagram account and has already garnered more than a million likes in just 18 hours.

Katrina Kaif Sexy Photo: Katrina Kaif is known for her beach fit sexy body has again set the internet on fire with her latest post. Her fans have showered the post with compliments and ovations. The Thugs Of Hindostan actress who was admired and applauded for her agile and extensible moves in Suraiyya song has once again mesmerized her fans with her sexy and seductive snap. Kaif is cited in the media as one of India’s most beautiful celebrities and has ranked highly in polls choosing the most attractive Indian celebrities.

At a fashion show in London, filmmaker Kaizad Gustad spotted Kaif and decided to cast her in Boom (2003), which turned out to be a failure. While filming in India, Kaif received modelling assignments and established a successful career in modelling. Filmmakers were hesitant to cast her due to her poor command of Hindi. After appearing in the Telugu film, Malliswari (2004), Kaif earned commercial success in Bollywood with the romantic comedies Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005) and Namastey London (2007). She followed with a series of box-office hits, but was criticized for her acting, repetitive roles and inclination to male-dominated films. Kaif’s performance in the terrorism drama New York (2009) was well received and earned her a Filmfare Award for Best Actress nomination. After roles in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009), Raajneeti (2010) and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), she received her second Filmfare nomination for her performance in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011). Kaif’s highest-grossing films came with the spy thriller Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and its sequel, and the action thriller Dhoom 3 (2013), all of which rank among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

We took to her Instagram account to share with you her top sexy and seductive photos that make your jaw drop.

