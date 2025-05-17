Home
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: "Won Over From Day One"

Vicky Kaushal, who has built a rock-solid reputation with both massy and meaningful roles, was last seen in Chhaava, which performed well at the box office.

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic with Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”


Vicky Kaushal rang in his 37th birthday with love pouring in from all sides, but it was wife Katrina Kaif who kicked off the celebrations with the sweetest gesture. On Friday morning, Katrina took to Instagram and posted a heart-melting photo that instantly stole the spotlight. The candid picture captured Vicky smiling softly, while Katrina peeked from behind him, her eyes glowing and grin gentle — the kind of photo that speaks louder than words. The couple, who tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, continue to give fans real-life fairytale vibes. Katrina earlier revealed on ‘Koffee With Karan’ that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar’s party. “I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!” she said.

 

Sham Kaushal Shares Touching Father-Son Moment On Instagram

Earlier in the day, Vicky’s father, veteran action director Sham Kaushal, shared an emotional birthday post that struck a chord with fans and celebrities alike. He posted a video of himself walking side by side with Vicky on a serene beach, both smiling, both moving in sync — a picture of harmony and pride. “Father is the happiest person in the world to see his son moving ahead of him in life… Love you, Puttar. Wish you a very Happy Birthday. Feeling proud and blessed to have you as my son. Rab di meher bani rahe. Jor di jhappi,” Sham captioned the heartfelt video. The post drew love from across the industry, with many lauding the bond the two share.

 

From ‘Chhaava’ to ‘Love and War’: Vicky’s Star Continues to Rise

Vicky Kaushal, who has built a rock-solid reputation with both massy and meaningful roles, was last seen in Chhaava, which performed well at the box office. He continues to stay in the spotlight, not just for his acting chops but also for his off-screen charm. Fans now await his next big outing — Love and War, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial where he stars alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. With powerful performances, a strong fan base, and solid family support, Vicky’s journey looks nothing short of cinematic. On his 37th, the actor seems to be walking confidently into yet another blockbuster year.

