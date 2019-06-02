Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannah Bhatia sexy photos: Bollywood divas Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannah Bhatia who started their acting career fifteen years back have surely made a mark in the hearts of their millions of fans with their sexy photos to their amazing dance moves! Take a look at Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannah Bhatia red hot pictures inside!

Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannah Bhatia sexy photos: The biggest stars of Bollywood Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh and Tamaannah Bhatia have once again set the internet on fire with their sexy photos! Dressed in red latex body con dresses, Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet and Tamannah are a sight to behold.

Talking about Katrina Kaif who will be next seen in multi starrer mega-budget movie Bharat opposite Salman Khan is currently promoting her movie Bharat at various reality and television shows. She wore a backless maroon- red sexy pantsuit and paired her look with wet hair, kohled eyes, glossy red lipstick.

Whereas Rakul Preet Singh who is currently riding high on the success of her latest Bollywood romcom movie De De Pyaar De opposite Ajay Devgn and Tabu wore an orangish red halter neck dress, she too paired her look with wet hair, kohled eyes, red shimmery eye shadow and devil heels.

Meanwhile, Tamanaah Bhatia who is having one busy year with one movie after another wore a latex leather dress with sexy red stilettoes for a promotional photoshoot.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Rohit Shetty cop drama movie Sooryavanshi movie opposite Akshay Kumar. Meanwhile, Rakul Preet will have one busy year with back to back four movies. Some of her movies are- NGK, SK 14, Marjaavaan and Manmadhudhu 2. She will feature in Marjaavan opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Bollywood newbie Tara Sutaria. Whereas Tamaanh Bhatia who rose to fame after fetauring In Baahubali, will be seen in Prabhudeva starrer Khamshi, That Is Mahalakshmi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and an untitled film opposite Sunder C and Vishal.

