Katrina Kaif Instagram photos: Bharat actress Katrina Kaif bewildered many of her fans after The Vogue magazine shared her photo on its official Instagram page. Boom actress in her latest shoot for the cover of the magazine literally killed many hearts in a sexy off shoulder black top with a multi-coloured slit skirt.

Katrina Kaif Instagram photos: Gorgeous Katrina Kaif, who was seen in a very elegant lace saree at DeepVeer’s Mumbai reception, is now created a lot of buzz over social media after The Vogue magazine shared her photo on its official Instagram page. Boom actress in her latest shoot for the cover of the magazine literally killed many hearts, as her photo is extremely drolling and cannot be ignored by many of us.

In the photo, Katrina is seen in extremely heavy curls, donning a sexy off shoulder black top with a multi-coloured slit skirt. To add more class to the picture, the stylist used a black belt with a gold buckle on her waist. The best part of her look was her almost gothic makeup-her black smokey eyes and nude-coloured lip-shade, which made her look way too sassier.

Let’s move on the jewellery, the hottie wore a classy silver chain with a greenish pendant. The simple yet classy choice of jewellery just made Katrina look’s sultry. Though the diva is known for her cute beach photos, and smiling face this picture was the opposite. Kat here looks raunchy, appealing and raw.

Moving to her new look, her new hairdo has surely garnered a lot of attention. Kat is mostly seen in straight hair, but these heavy curls have changed her personality and surprised many of her fans in a good way!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More