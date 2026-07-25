Will Katrina Kaif Replace Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s What Reports Claim

Speculations surrounding the intense action thriller movie “Spirit,” starring Sandeep Reddy Vanga, have heated up yet again. With news coming out that the project has lost Deepika Padukone, who was earlier attached to it as the female lead, and now has Triptii Dimri taking her place in the film, the latest gossip from the industry reveals that actress Katrina Kaif has been approached for the movie.

However, it must be noted that Katrina Kaif is not being considered to replace Deepika Padukone as the leading lady opposite Prabhas but is wanted by the filmmakers for an important role.

What Is Katrina Kaif’s Reported Role In ‘Spirit’?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is said to be planning something really surprising for Spirit, which will revolve around an important character appearing at the right time.

Though the role may not get a lot of screen time, it can certainly be called a game-changing role and one that might completely change the course of the film.

As per Pinkvilla reports, The makers are looking to add surprise elements to the narrative. Katrina Kaif is being considered for an extended special appearance that arrives at a critical turning point in the story, amplifying the film’s pan-India scale.

Why Did Deepika Padukone Exit And Who Is The Lead Female Actor?

Initially the casting rumours suggested that Deepika Padukone was to appear with Prabhas in Spirit. However later reports suggested there was a fallout between the actor and the makers and the plan was dropped.

Following her exit, Tripti Dimri has been locked as the female lead in the movie opposite Prabhas, making her debut in big-budget south movies.

If the reports around Katrina are also true, then we will be witnessing her in a key cameo alongside Prabhas and Tripti Dimri.

Has There Been An Official Confirmation From The Makers?

Up until now, neither the management of Katrina Kaif nor the director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has come out to confirm her involvement in the film.

The shooting of Spirit is proceeding well and Prabhas has taken up the character of a cop in the movie; special appearance casting news is therefore expected soon after promotion commences.

As for the actress who just celebrated her birthday with her family and was quick to label it as her best birthday yet, all of her fans wish she returns to the big screen as soon as possble.

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