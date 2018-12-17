One of the most popular and successful filmmakers of the Indian film industry, Karan Johar has always been candid in his statements. Known for hogging headlines in many controversies and gossips, the director has once again become the talk of the town. There have been many times when we have seen Karan come forward and speak on issues of women empowerment. Be it the MeToo movement or any issues related to women empowerment, the filmmaker never hides away from speaking his mind out.

One of the most popular and successful filmmakers of the Indian film industry, Karan Johar has always been candid in his statements. Known for hogging headlines in many controversies and gossips, the director has once again become the talk of the town. There have been many times when we have seen Karan come forward and speak on issues of women empowerment. Be it the MeToo movement or any issues related to women empowerment, the filmmaker never hides away from speaking his mind out.

Well, Karan Johar recently gave an interview to Anupama Chopra where he was noted saying that he would never again make a song like Chikni Chameli for his movies. The director expressed that item songs usually objectify women and he further added that they don’t even have a major significance in the plotting of the movie, it is just used as a medium to promote the film and reach the male audience. The fashion enthusiast also said that the word item song itself is demeaning to the women out there and sounds bad. On that note, nowadays every second film has an item song which tries to focus on the body parts of the female to make it look even more sexual and tempting. We all know that Chikni Chameli is a massive hit song of Katrina Kaif and she has featured in many more super-hit item songs likes Sheila Ki Jawaani and Suraiyya which even rocked the box-office. So, in an interview with DNA, she responded to Karan Johar’s pledge of not taking songs like Chikni Chameli in his films anymore.

Bollywood hottie Katrina Kaif expressed that she feels very differently on the issue. She said that it all depends on the person who is performing on the song. Giving an example of Madonna, Katrina said that she doesn’t think that Madonna felt objectified too or Beyonce who performs wearing a swimsuit on stage feels objectified. It is all about how a person feels dancing on the particular dance number. Katrina said that she never felt objectified while performing for Chikni Chameli song, in fact she enjoyed dancing on that. Concluding that, she said that it all depends on the angle and lens the person is seeing it through. Meanwhile, the actor will soon be seen on the silver screen with her upcoming movie, Shahrukh Khan starrer Zero on December 21st.

Bollywood always comes up with two different opinions. Who do you agree with?

