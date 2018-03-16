In songs like Sheila Ki Jawani, Chikni Chameli, and Kaala Chashma, Katrina Kaif has shown her exemplary dancing skills. However, clearly, this prowess has not come easily to the actress. Rani Mukerji, whose next film Hichki deals with overcoming problems, has been asking celebrities to talk about their difficulties or hichki's in life. Katrina revealed to Mid Day that dancing wasn't always her cup of tea.

One of the major things that Katrina Kaif is known for is her dancing skills. Her dance numbers like Kamli (Dhoom 3), Kala chashma (Baar Baar Dekho), Mashallah (Ek Tha Tiger) and Chikni Chameli (Agneepath) have amassed millions of views on YouTube. But this dancing star once knew nothing about dancing and could barely get her moves right. In a unique promotional gimmick of Rani Mukerji’s upcoming film Hichki, the makers are asking prominent personalities to share their untold weaknesses and how they eventually converted them into massive strengths.

While Shah Rukh Khan opened up about the loss of his parents being his greatest Hichki moment, next in the series, Katrina narrated her story of overcoming the biggest weakness of not being able to dance. The actor who will be next seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero revealed, “For me, my biggest Hichki at the beginning of my career was dancing. While shooting for a Telugu film with superstar Venkatesh, Raju Sundaram was choreographing me. He looked quite irritated with my dancing but didn’t say anything. Later, while working on Wanted, I overheard him telling Salman Khan on set, that as a dancer, Katrina Kaif is Zero! I was shocked.”

ALSO READ: Daler Mehndi gets bail after being convicted for human trafficking by Patiala House court

This is when the actor decided to work on her weakness and not let her dancing skills come in the way of achieving her dreams. She said, “After my first Telugu film, I trained with Kathak Guru, Veeru Krishnan from 7 am to 1 pm almost every day. Choreographers Bosco-Ceaser gave me the confidence to perform to my best in the film Race. I think this is what a good teacher does – gives a person confidence that he/she can do it. That’s how I overcame my challenge of being a ‘zero’ dancer.”

Katrina now has carved a niche for herself in the film industry and not just movies, the actor has been winning audiences’ heart with her performance at various award shows too. From belly dancing to hip-hop, the Zero actor has tried it all. On the work front, Katrina is currently busy filming Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, Hichki is set to release on March 23.

ALSO READ: Baaghi 2: Jacqueline Fernandez turns Madhuri Dixit for Version 2.0 of Ek Do Teen

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut performs Puja at her new Manali house with family: see photos

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App