Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is among the most stunning actors of the industry, who misses no chance of creating a buzz with her versatile roles and hard work. Rather it is sizzling the Internet with her bikini looks or astonishing everyone with her roles, the diva knows how to dazzle well on-screens. The actor is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Bharat, which features Salman Khan and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Bharat is among the highly anticipated films of the year and will hit the screens on June 5, 2019.

Recently, in an interview, the actor revealed that she was finalised for Remo D’souza’s film Street Dancer 3D to share the screens with Varun Dhawan as a female lead. A few months after she signed Bharat, she took an exit from Remo’s film and chose Bharat.

She further revealed that there was a major clash between the dates of both films. She revealed that the problem occurred when 80% of the shoot for Bharat was shot and in order to do justice with the roles, she had to opt out of Street Dancer 3D.

She revealed that Bharat is special to her and she is happy for her decision as she won’t get this opportunity again. She added upon saying that though she has opted out from Street Dancer 3D, she still shares a good bond with Varun Dhawan and both of them chat all the time.

Bharat is an official remake of South Korean film Ode To My Father. Apart from Salman and Katrina, it also features Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in supporting roles. The entire cast of the film is much excited about the film and have left no stone unturned to promote the film well. The advance booking of the film has started and the fans can get their tickets online.

