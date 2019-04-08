Thanking fans on hitting 20 million followers, Katrina Kaif shared a video with this caption,"20 million insta family 💃🏻🙏💕... thank u for all the love"

Katrine Kaif is certainly on cloud nine days as her Instagram fanbase extended to 20 million recently. Currently, the actress is vacationing in the Maldives and her pictures are worth to fall for. The actress has been treating her fans and followers on social media with her breathtaking beach photos from her vacation in the Maldives.

The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram to share her latest photos from Maldives vacation. In her latest beach photos, the beautiful actress can be seen wearing a yellow crop top and blue denim shorts. With her wavy locks, the actress can be seen flaunting her toned body. Oh, not to forget, she is definitely charming us with her childlike act in the photos.

With 20 million followers on Instagram, Katrina certainly has a reason to celebrate as is evident from her Maldives photos. In one of the photos, the actress looks awwdorable as she can be seen playing with sand in the picture she shared recently. To engage her fans more, Katrina also posted a video in which she can be seen running on the beach.

Well, to your surprise, we have got more pictures of the actress from her vacation, the pictures will certainly give you vacation goals, so don’t wait and head out for a soothing beach vacation, just like Katrina. Treat yourself with beach sand and some amazing sunbathing.

Take a look at these beautiful pictures:

