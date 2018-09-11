Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif recently attended the screening of Love Sonia. There is one photograph of her which is surfacing on the social media. In the photographs, she can be seen accompanying Sai Tamhankar. She looks pretty as she smiles at the shutterbugs.

The much-hyped movie of Rajkummar Rao and Freida Pinto-starrer Love Sonia’s screening was a star-studded affair. Besides the stars like Richa Chadha and Sai Tamhankar, celebs like Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin also attended the screening. Several photos from the screening are doing the rounds on the Internet. Among many, there is one photo of Katrina Kaif from the screening which is trending on social media. In the photograph accompanying Sai Tamhankar, Katrina Kaif looks pretty as she all smiles at the shutterbugs.

She kept her dress casual and comfortable in a sheer black top with the floral printed palazzos. She kept her hairdo simple and wavy. Her elegant smile added more charm to her graceful personality.

Katrina Kaif is the most loved celebrity on the social media. Her quirky posts have always kept her fans hooked up. There are several photographs of Katrina Kaif which you just can’t miss on the social media.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Jagga Jasoos opposite to her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Now she is all set to appear in the movie, she will be next seen in Thugs of Hindostan’featurng aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Sheikh in key roles. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the movie is based on the novel Confessions of a Thug.

The adventure fantasy drama which is expected to be the most expensive film of YRF will likely to hit the theatres on November 7 during the weekend Diwali.

Coming back to Love Sonia, the movie features Adil Hussein, Anupam Kher, Richa Chadha, Manoj Bajpayee, Freida Pinto, Saie Tamhankar, Demi Moore and Mrunal Thakur.

The director Tabrez Noorani has marked his debut in Love Sonia. The movie will hit the theatres on the 14th of September.

