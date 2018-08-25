Actor Katrina Kaif shared a picture on Instagram with her new best friend Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan on Saturday. Katrina Kaif, who is currently bust in the shooting of upcoming film Bharat, shared the picture from Malta. The film is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, which will hit the big screens on June 5, 2019.

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif on Saturday shared a new picture with her friend and actor Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan on Instagram. Actor Katrina Kaif, who is quite active on social media, keeps posting pictures and videos. In Katrina Kaif’s latest picture, Alvira Khan is hugging her from the behind and both are posing with a sweet smile.

In the picture, Katrina Kaif is wearing a grey colour dress, while Alvira is looking pretty in a yellow colour outfit. Katrina Kaif is currently busy is shooting in Malta for her upcoming film Bharat. Her latest and mesmerizing pictures are the proof that she has been enjoying in Malta on and off the sets.

After Priyanka Chopra’s decision to quit Bharat, makers have signed Katrina Kaif for the lead role in the upcoming film against Dabangg Khan. In Bharat, Tabu and Disha Patani will be playing in supporting characters along with Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan.

Film Bharat is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Salman Khan productions.

