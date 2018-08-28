Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who have previously worked together in films like Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Yuvraaj, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, are one of the most loved on-screen as well as off-screen couples. Even though the duo has parted ways, audiences are always keen on watching them collaborate on projects time and again. As they currently shoot for their upcoming film Bharat in Malta, Salman’s mother Salma Khan is also having a gala time with the star-cast.
On August 27, Salman’s sister Arpita Khan shared an adorable photo on her official Instagram account in which Katrina and Salman’s mother could be seen lovingly embracing each other. As soon as the photo was shared, it got viral in no time and fans started referring them as ‘saas-bahu goals’. Instead of giving it a pass, Arpita responded with a cute emoji. However, the photo was soon deleted from her profile as it revealed Katrina’s bridal look from the film.
Have a look at the photo here:
Earlier this month, Bharat’s filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar shared a sizzling photo of the leading duo on his Instagram page. Dressed in an Indian attire, the on-screen couple could be seen twirling in each other’s arms. In the photo, while Salman looked dashing in a black kurta pyjama, Katrina won hearts with her desi look in a green embroidered lehenga.
With this, Salman also took to his Instagram account to share photos and videos, in which he could be seen spending some quality time with his mother Salma Khan in Malta.
Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri, Bharat stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif along with Disha Patani, Tabu, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on the occasion of Eid in 2019.