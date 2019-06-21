Katrina Kaif dance video: The fans of Katrina Kaif can’t get enough of her as the Bharat actress moves her body to the beat of Sheila Ki Jawani at a wedding in Auli. The Bollywood beauty looked stunning in a red dress as she performed to her hit number at the wedding of Suryakant Gupta, son of industrialist Ajay Gupta who tied a knot to Kritika Singhal on June 20.

Videos of the actress have stormed the internet as she looks sizzling in a red dress. Her moves had the guest at the wedding moving on their feet and cheering for the star.

The actress flew to Dehradun on Thursday and made the jaws drop as she danced under the shimmering spotlight and the audience couldn’t get enough of her. Her presence at the wedding added glamour to the high profile wedding at the resort.

Later at the wedding, Singer-rapper Badshah also joined the stage and performed some of his hit songs at the wedding. The presence of both the stars-Katrina Kaif and Badshah at the wedding must have made the night memorable to everyone at the wedding.

After the success of her movie Bharat, which earned Rs 200 crore plus nationwide, Katrina in Sooryavanshi, which will be directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar. Sooryavanshi will hit the theatres on March 27, 2020.

