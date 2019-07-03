Katrina Kaif photos: Bharat actor who is currently working with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty will be next seen in Sooryavanshi recently shared a monochrome photo of her dressed in a black sports bra and oh Boy! she looks hot as ever.

Katrina Kaif photos: Turning hotter day by day, Katrina Kaif is back again to woo us with her sexy clicks! Dressed in black sports bra and shorts, Katrina Kaif who was last seen in Bharat is flaunting her hot body in this viral click. Posted two hours back, the photo has already crossed 1 million likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her lean and fit body.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared the news of her collaboration with a multi-national sports brand Reebok and wrote- Proud to announce my association with Reebok India. It is perfect for me and she is very happy to join hands with the brand that believes and encourages the same thoughts as she has. Fitness, sports, and dance are a big part of her life and she is loving every moment of it.

Well, she isn’t the only diva who has joined hands with the multinational brand, her Bharat costar Disha Patani, who played the role of a trapeze dancer too keeps posting her clicks from her Cavin Klein shoot- be it in a sports bra or their lingerie edition.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s hot photo here:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Rohit Shetty cop drama universe Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. As per reports she will be seen dancing to remake version of Tip Tip Barsa Paani and we bet, everybody is waiting for the song to release! Check out some of her videos here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App