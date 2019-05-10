Katrina Kaif sexy video: Katrina Kaif Elle magazine shoot has been winning hearts all over. Her sexy bikini pictures have gone viral all over and the photos have crossed millions of views. Take a look at her song from Bharat movie inside.

Katrina Kaif sexy video: BTS video of Bharat star Katrina Kaif will make you hit the beach right away

Katrina Kaif sexy video: From her gorgeous photoshoots to her item songs Katrina Kaif has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. The Bharat star recently took to her official Instagram handle to share Behind the scene video from her Elle magazine cover shoot and oh boy! Katrina Kaif can slay any outfit be it a bikini or dress Katrina is a sight to behold in this monochrome video.

Talking about the video Katrina Kaif can be seen running on a beach to posing alongside coconut trees in a hot pantsuit, bikini, as well as monokinis. The video has already crossed 600k views and the comments section is jam-packed with compliments for her curvaceous body and her style.

Coming back to her upcoming movie Bharat opposite Salman Khan, her song Aithey Aa released yesterday. The song is based on the 1983 world cup win where she dances off opposite Salman Khan in all ethnic avatar. The grooviest and the craziest song of this year Aithey Aa has already crossed 10 million views on YouTube and is still trending on youtube!

Well if you haven’t watched the BTS video or the Aithey Aa song, you surely are living under a rock! Watch video :

The movie will also feature Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Varun Dhawan and many other stars in supposing roles. The movie is set to go on floors this Eid 2019 and is said to be one blockbuster hit at the box office. On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen opposite Shah Rukh khan and Anushka Sharma in Zero where she played the role of an alcoholic actress. However, the movie didn’t do well at the box office.

Take a look at some of her photos from the Elle Magazine May cover shoot here:

