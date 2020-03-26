In this quarantine period, Katrina Kaif shared a cute and funny video of hers in which she is sweeping the floor with a broom, many Bollywood stars gave their funny comments on it. Read the full article to know more and even check out her video in the article.

As the coronavirus pandemic has reached India, and our honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a total lockdown for 21 days, the Bollywood stars are also quarantined at home. Just like other Bollywood stars, Katrina Kaif is also quarantined. She has been seen sharing her funny videos on her Instagram account. One of the videos of the star was about a professional tutorial on how to do the dishes. Now, the diva is out with another funny video of hers on her social media account.

In the video, she is telling how she is doing her part, and how everyone needs to do theirs. There are two shots in the video, in one shot she is sweeping the floor with a broom and in the second shot she is using the broom to try some cricketing shot. The caption of the post says, that one day we all need to do our part and apparently the one who is shooting the video, her part is to give commentary and pro tips.

After sharing this video, she got mixed responses from everyone, Arjun Kapoor commented on her video saying Aaaaye Kantaben 2.0, While on the other hand, Zoya Akhtar requested her to come to her place after the quarantine period, as she needs Katrina’s help to clean her cupboard. Many other Bollywood personalities like Varun Dhawan and Yasmin Karachiwala also left comments on Kaif’s video.

Apart from this, the diva is also following a workout routine at home. Even in quarantine, the stars are not losing their healthy routine habit.

