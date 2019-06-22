Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra's unseen videos from Rs 200 crore Auli wedding: The exclusive videos from Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra and Badshah's performances from the high-profile Auli wedding have broken the Internet!

A glamorous, high-profile and star-studded wedding is taking place in Auli, Uttarakhand and Bollywood stars like Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra performed on sensational Bollywood numbers at the much-talked-about wedding of the sons of high-profile NRI businessman Gupta which is taking place in Auli, an isolated and unexplored hill station and Uttarakhand and the wedding is said to be one of the costliest Indian weddings worth Rs 200 crore.

While Katrina Kaif gave a sizzling dance performance on songs like Sheila Ki Jawani, Bollywood rapper Badshah added more craziness to the wedding by singing songs like Ladki Beautiful Kar Gai Chull. Also, popular television personalities such as Surbhi Jyoti, Urvashi Rautela, Nora Fatehi, Roshni Chopra, Sana Khan, will be seen performing during the wedding festivities and singers like Abhijeet Sawant, Ash King, Javed Ali, Kailash Kher, have also arrived at Auli to add more glamour to the wedding.

More VIP’s such as yoga guru Ramdev, former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat, Balkrishna, among others are on the guest list as well.

The much-hyped and glamorous wedding is being organized by Katalyst Entertainment Pvt Ltd and talking about managing this expensive and star-studded affair, the entertainment company said that they are grateful to the celebs for taking out time for the wedding from their busy schedules.

Nitin Arora, the MD and Entertainment Specialist of Katalyst Entertainment said that for the first time a wedding at such a high altitude is taking place in India and they are thankful that they were able to pull it off really well.

Katalyst Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, which is one of the biggest entertainment company’s in India, is known for their perfection which reflects in all the events planned and managed by them and this one is truly special as it is taking place at an altitude of 10,000 feet with more than 250 celebrities attending the function.

