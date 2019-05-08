Bollywood beauties Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif have taken social media by storm with their latest photoshoots. Katrina Kaif killed it with her style and hotness on the magazine cover of Elle in which she is dressed in a sexy white bra with a blue jacket and blue lowers and she is sitting on a chair at a beach and Deepika Padukone looks like a fashion goddess in a neon yellow dress with a stylish printed overcoat and a bag.

Her smoky eyes and the blue earrings are making her look fabulous. Katrina Kaif shared another photo on her Instagram from her photoshoot for Elle magazine in which she is dressed in a sexy yellow body-hugging off-shoulder dress and her yellow glasses are stealing the show!

Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat which is one of the most anticipated films of this year and is getting released on June 5.

She was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan which tanked at the box office. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat which emerged to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and the Bollywood stunner is currently shooting for her upcoming film Chhapaak which is based on the life of an acid attack survivor.

"It's definitely an ambition. We get ideas, but we get bogged down by other people's opinions—'Why do you want to produce? Your acting career is going perfectly well.' Or 'Actors become producers when they're not getting roles.' But I've realised that it's important to take responsibility for what's happening with your life. Do what your heart and your mind says; don't base your decisions on other people's opinions."—Our May cover star @katrinakaif on wanting to turn producer.

The film is being helmed by Meghna Gulzar and is one of the most anticipated films of next year. It will be released on January 10, 2020.

Our May cover star, @katrinakaif has remained a steadfast professional and a poker-faced public figure in the face of harsh criticism about her work and chatter about her personal life. It's been hard, she tells @rajeevmasand, but it's made her lean harder into who is she and where she wants to go next.

Both Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are two of the sexiest and the most talented Bollywood actresses who have been ruling the silver screen for many years now.

