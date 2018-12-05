Katrina Kaif Instagram photos: The beautiful Katrina Kaif uploaded pictures from her latest photoshoot for The Vogue magazine on Wednesday, December 5. The main highlight of her look was her latest hairdo, which has garnered a hell lot of attention on social media.

Katrina Kaif Instagram photos: Zero actress baffled many of her fans after she uploaded pictures from her latest photoshoot for The Vogue magazine on Wednesday, December 5. In the pictures, the diva was seen in her new look, that is her new hairdo, for her upcoming film Bharat, in which she will be seen with Bollywood megastar Salman Khan. The Vogue photoshoot was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, photographed by Greg Swales. Her makeup and hair were done by Daniel Bauer, Yianni Tsapatori respectively.

In the below post, sizzling Katrina is seen in a satin yellow dress, with which her stylist choose copper earnings for her. The best part of her look was of course new hairdo which has been garnering a lot of attention on social media. The Bollywood queen is gearing up for her two upcoming films-Bharat and Zero. Both are quite big projects and with Kings of the Bollywood-Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

In this below post, the gorgeous is seen in copper-coloured full sleeves bodycon dress. Her makeup in the look is quite subtle, perhaps a bit of smokey eyes would have added more beauty to the photo. She opted for silverish stilettoes, which went well it the dark-coloured outfit.

The most eye-catching photo was this one, in which the beauty was seen in a pink-blue satin dress. With this look, she was given violet feather earnings. The outfit was unique yet attractive to see.

