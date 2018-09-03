Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly one of the hottest actors in recent times. Whenever she posts a new photo or video, it goes viral in no time and this time was no different. On September 3, Katrina shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from her photoshoot and needless to say she looks uber-hot!

When it comes to charming the audience with her exquisite beauty, trust no one but Katrina Kaif. Known for being one of the hottest and desirable women in the Bollywood industry, the diva has an undeniable and irresistible charm of her own. Her photos and videos go viral on social media in no time. Taking the social media with a storm, Katrina shared a series of behind the photos from her latest photoshoot.

One look at the photos and you would find it difficult to take your eyes off her. Dressed in a black bodysuit paired with a white shirt and unkempt hair, Katrina looks uber-hot. As soon as Katrina shared the photos, fans could not stop showering compliments on the diva.

Earlier, Katrina had made headlines with a sizzling photoshoot in which she could be seen flaunting her gymtastic body and giving major fitness goals.

📷 #tarunvishwa A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 2, 2018 at 11:48pm PDT

Powder and earth 🌟 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 3, 2018 at 11:16pm PDT

Workwise, Katrina was last seen in Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Salman Khan, which crossed Rs 300 crore mark at the box office. After this, she will be seen in Thugs of Hindostan along with Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Abhishek Bachchan, Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma and Bharat along with Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More