Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's film Sooryavanshi is one of the most awaited films of 2020. It was recently announced that the makers of Sooryavanshi will recreate hit romantic song Tip Tip Barsa Paani. To raise the excitement for the song, Katrina is sharing beautiful photos from sets tagged as Towel series.

Amid high expectations for the Tip Tip Barsa Paani remake in Sooryavanshi, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is treating her fans with photos from her towel series. After sharing a stunning photo with Akshay Kumar, the actor’s latest photo in the towel series is alongside Farah Khan. Sharing a photo from the location of the song shoot, Katrina and Farah can be seen draped in white towels.

With wet hair, highlighted cheekbones and glossy lips, Katrina is a sight to behold in the photo. Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, the actor wrote in the caption, “Me and mummmmyyyyy together after soooooooo long”, adding that she loves her the best. Responding to the adorable post, Farah commented that Kat is the best. She is no nakhras and is funny mad.

Earlier this week, Katrina had shared a towel series photo with Akshay Kumar. As the duo pose for the camera, they are flashing bright smiles, reflecting their excitement for the song shoot. Farah Khan commented on the post and said she is loving this look and added that they should keep it for the full song.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Sooryavanshi is an addition to filmmaker’s cop-series after Singham and Simbaa. Earlier slated for a release on Eid 2020, the makers of the film later rescheduled the release date to avoid a clash with Salman Khan’s Inshallah. Now, Sooryavanshi will hit the cinema screens on March 27, 2020.

