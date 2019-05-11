Bollywood queens Malaika Arora and Katrina Kaif have set the Internet on fire with their latest photos in which they are both looking way too hot to handle, have a look!

Bollywood bombshells Malaika Arora and Katrina Kaif have been winning the Internet with their sexy avatars which have made them the talk of the town! In the latest, we see the two Bollywood divas dressed om a sexy look and are slaying it completely! While Malaika Arora looks sexy in all all-black gym look with a stylish black bag but not to forget is the way Malaika has done her hair and those sexy black glares.

Her sexy body in the black body-hugging leggings is to die for and her sexy curves will make you fall in love with her! Malaika Arora is one of the most sensational Bollywood actresses who shot to fame with her killer dance on iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya and is one of the sexiest Bollywood item girls.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, was spotted in a stunning floral print white long dress and her million dollar smile is to die for! She is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood.

Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat which is slated to hit the big screen on June 5 this year and is one of the most anticipated films of this year.

Katrina Kaif has a massive fan base on social media and is known to be one of the finest dancers in the industry as well. Both Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora’s latest photos have broken the Internet and fans are asking for more!

