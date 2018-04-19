Katrina Kaif’s name is being considered for the co-host of Bigg Boss Season 12. She shares a fabulous equation with Salman and they make great television hosts together because she is the only actress who can make fun of Salman on screen, imitate him, and get away with it, said a source. Will the Tiger Zinda Hai stars join the hands for the upcoming reality show?

Superstar Salman Khan is confirmed to host the 12th season of popular Colors show Bigg Boss. But as per reports, a close friend of Salman will join him in the show. While the channel plans to lock all the couples in the house, it will be interesting to watch who will be the lucky star to accompany Khan. Couples whether married, unmarried, gay and lesbian ones are being invited to audition for the show.

Although, the suspense of his favourite actress hosting the show with him will be unveiled soon once the trailer or show starts but as per sources, “Katrina Kaif’s name is being considered for the co-host of Bigg Boss Season 12. She shares a fabulous equation with Salman and they make great television hosts together because she is the only actress who can make fun of Salman on screen, imitate him, and get away with it.” The theme of season 12 of Bigg Boss will be ‘jodi’. The show will invite pairs to take part in the show. The official handle tweeted, “#BiggBoss12 is coming soon and this time we’re looking for jodis! So bring a partner along with you to the @BiggBoss house for twice the dhamaal! Auditions now open! #RisingStar2GrandFinale”

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Kim Kardashian

The Tiger Zinda Hai stars are often seen giving us some serious couple gaols. recently, in a press meet held in Pune, once love birds and now close friends were seen sharing a coffee mug. Last year the megastar Salman Khan was quoted saying, “I have said it every year that I don’t want to do Bigg Boss but Colors can’t have TRPs without me, hence they get me back. Thanks to Colors as I also like hosting Bigg Boss. I started with the fourth or fifth part and now I have come till 11. Let’s see how many years we can drag this show and entertain you all.”

ALSO READ: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero Teaser: Harshvardhan Kapoor’s action hero avatar will keep you intrigued

ALSO READ: Govinda, Varun Sharma starrer FryDay postponed; avoids clash with Alia Bhatt’s Raazi

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App