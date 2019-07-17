Katrina Kaif beauty line: As the diva turned 36 yesterday, she has revealed that after finishing the shoot of Sooryavanshi, she is all set to launch her own beauty line and follow the footsteps of Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and many more Hollywood celebrities.

Katrina Kaif to follow Sunny Leone, Kardashians, Rihanna footsteps, all set to launch her own beauty line?

Katrina Kaif beauty line: Katrina Kaif who has been vacationing in Mexico and treating her fans with her bikini clicks, on her 36th birthday revealed that she is soon going to announce her own beauty line. Katrina Kaif who was last seen in the box office hit Bharat opened up about her future plans in an interview that if god willing she will be launching something big and exciting in the beauty space.

It will be her own brand and something she has been working on since a long time. It is very close to her heart so fingers crossed. Katrina Kaif who was applauded for her acting skills in Zero then Bharat already has her hands full with movies. She will be next seen in Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, a cop universe drama directed by Rohit Shetty.

As she opened up her more about her career and entrepreneurial dreams, she was simultaneously enjoying with her friends in Tulum, Mexico. She said that she has been busy with her last two films so this is a break from her busy routine.

Well, she isn’t the only actor who has ventured into the beauty line. Some of the actresses are- Kylie Jenner, Kardashians, pop singer Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Charlie’s angels’ star Drew Barrymore, and many more.

Her upcoming movie Sooryavanshi will mark as her 25th film. Katrina started her acting career with Boom in 2003 but didn’t bag recognition until the later years. Interestingly, Katrina Kaif will be seen dancing to the iconic song Tip tip barsa Paani with Akshay Kumar in Sooryavashi. Take a look at her pictures from the sets here:

