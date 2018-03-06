Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who is currently gearing up for filmmaker Anand L Rai's upcoming film Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, might be seen romancing Abhay Deol in the much-awaited film. The diva has previously shared screen space with Abhay in Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Zero will mark Abhay Deol’s second collaboration with Anand L Rai after Raanjhanaa.

Filmmaker Anand L Rai’s much-anticipated film Zero, starring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma in lead roles, has created a lot of buzz on the internet much before its release. According to latest reports, Katrina, who plays an actress in the film which will see Shah Rukh essaying a dwarf, will be seen romancing Abhay Deol. The diva has previously shared screen space with Abhay in Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Zero will mark Abhay Deol’s second collaboration with Anand L Rai after Raanjhanaa.

Zero is Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma’s second collaboration after romantic-drama Jab Tak Hai Jaan. If rumours are to be believed, Anushka and Katrina will be essaying characters they have never played in the past. The film is written by Himanshu and directed by Anand L. Rai. The film was jointly produced by Rai and Red Chillies Entertainment’s Gauri Khan. The much-anticipated film marks the last film appearance of legendary actress Sridevi who died on February 24, 2018, due to accidental drowning, shortly after completing the film. The film is slated to release on December 21, this year.

ALSO READ: Mallika Dua hits back at a sexist troll; says what does your wife feel about you staring at my t**s?

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula slams trolls for abusing Sridevi’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi

Zero will mark Anushka’s fourth collaboration with SRK, opposite whom she had made her grand Bollywood debut in 2008. The two have romanced each other in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Jab Harry Met Sejal so far. Katrina, on the other hand, will also be seen in Thugs of Hindostan starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

ALSO READ: Former Bigg Boss 9 contestants Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira get hitched; see pictures

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App