Katrina Kaif is set to be seen in Remo D’Souza’s biggest dance project after completing Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan. The actress will be seen performing folk dance in the upcoming dance film, which stars Varun Dhawan in the lead. T-series had released the first motion poster a few weeks back announcing the project.

Actress Katrina Kaif is currently busy shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan along with Aamir Khan, where she will be seen performing a modern/folk dance as per the pictures released. The film is being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and also stars actress Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. Recently, Katrina’s pictures from the film’s set were leaked, which created a lot of buzzes as the images revealed that the actress was doing a folk dance. Moreover, the film tentatively titled, Time To Dance is touted to be the biggest dance film ever.

However, latest reports say that after completing ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’, the actress will feature in another major dance project. Katrina will be starring in an upcoming film to be directed by choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza’s big project. The film will also have Bollywood’s star kid Varun Dhawan portraying the film’s lead protagonist. Also, if reports are to be believed, Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif, who has been ditched from Salman Khan’s film, will also be a part of the film.

Meanwhile, according to reports in a leading daily, a source in the know has said, “Varun and Katrina will need to train in different dance styles. Moreover, Katrina will also train in a particular Indian folk form for the flick. We have only seen her in glamorous or desi item numbers so far. She will be taking time out to practice some traditional moves.” Further, on the work front, Katrina will also star in Aanand L. Rai’s Christmas release ‘Zero’, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

