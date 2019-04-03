After the massive success of Gully Boy and Made in Heaven Zoya Akhtar celebrated the success with a bash where she invited some of the biggest name s of Bollywood such as Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan, and many others. Take a look at the inside pictures.

Emerging as the most sought after filmmaker at the moment, Zoya Akhtar has created waves with her recent outings- Gully Boy and Made in Heaven. Celebrating the success of the same, the director threw a success bash which saw the attendance of many Bollywood celebrities. The Celebration was attended by the renowned actors from the industry like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Kalki Koechlin, and Ritesh Sidhwani with his Wife.

Bringing to screen the story of the rise of a rapper from the slums, Gully Boy has been inspired by real-life underground rappers Divine and Naezy. The movie stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles and has earned Rs 200 crore at the box office! The movie has one amazing soundtrack from Asli Hip Hop to Doori to Sher Aaya Sher to Mere Gully mein the movie is a must watch and will keep you hooked till the very end.

Whereas on the other hand Zoya Akhtar’s Made in Heaven has struck chords with the audience owing to the relatable characters and gripping storyline. The 10 part web series stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi and many others.

If you haven’t watched teh series yet take a look at the trailer here:

Zoya Akhtar is known to create content that touches everyone and knows how to pull a story effectively, making it a memorable experience for the audience. Be it the most elite society in the nation or the poorest slums, the filmmaker ensures to present tales that leave an impact on the viewers. With every interesting project, Zoya Akhtar has earned abundant love and appreciation.

Take a look at the pictures from yesterday’s bash here:

