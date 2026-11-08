Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Reveal Son Vihaan’s Face For The First Time On Diwali; See Adorable Family Photo

Diwali is known for bringing joy to the hearts of Indians all across the world. However, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and actress Katrina Kaif took the festive spirit up a notch when they treated their fans to their son’s first photo online. The picture was released to their fans on Sunday, 8th November, the same day they welcomed their child’s first birthday celebration. The couple released the photo in an Instagram post with a heartwarming caption which reads: “Our brightest Diwali yet… Wishing everyone love, light and happiness. – Vicky, Katrina & Vihaan.”

From the picture, we see Katrina, her husband Vicky, and their baby Vihaan posing for a snap together with beaming smiles. Katrina has worn a yellow dress whereas Vihaan has worn a yellow jacket matching hers. On the other hand, Vicky chose a traditional kurta to match the festive spirit.

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal’s First Diwali Photo With Vihaan







The post quickly became a special moment for fans, as Katrina and Vicky have largely kept their son’s life private since welcoming him. Rather than regularly sharing pictures of Vihaan, the actors have chosen to keep him away from the public spotlight.

The Diwali photograph is therefore a significant change from the couple’s earlier posts about parenthood. Its timing, coming a day after Vihaan’s first birthday, has made the family portrait even more meaningful.

How Did Katrina And Vicky Reveal Their Son’s Name?

The couple first announced the arrival of their baby boy in November 2025. They later revealed his name, Vihaan, in January 2026, through a social media post.

At the time, Katrina and Vicky shared a photograph of the newborn holding their hands, keeping his face out of view. They described him as their “ray of light” and expressed their happiness at beginning a new chapter as parents.

The Diwali 2026 post now offers the first public glimpse of Vihaan’s face, giving fans a look at the little one as he completes his first year.

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal’s Relationship

Katrina and Vicky exchanged vows on December 9, 2021, in an elaborate wedding ceremony held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. However, since the time they got married, they have not shied away from giving people glimpses of how they are living their lives as a newly married couple.

The couple recently made a post during the festival of Diwali, marking a rare instance of them sharing the moments of family life.

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