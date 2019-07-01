Katrina Kaif: After the success of her latest movie, Bharat, Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has opened up about her desire to do international movies and the kind of roles that she would like to take up in the future.

Katrina Kaif: With Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra appearing in Hollywood movies like XXX: Return of Xander Cage and Baywatch respectively, Bharat actress Katrina Kaif has also expressed her desire to do an international movie.

The Bollywood actress has appeared in superhit movies like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Ek Tha Tiger, Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan, and her latest movie Bharat where she was cast alongside Salman Khan which has crossed the Rs.200 crore mark. In a recent interview, Katrina Kaif has opened up about the kind of roles the actress would like to do in the future.

The versatile star has appeared in various genres over the course of her illustrious career. The 35-year-old has now set her eyes on the kind of roles which she has never done before. She expressed her desire to act in an offbeat film like Gone Girl or the 2018 movie, Tully, which saw Charlize Theron play a single mother. She continued by saying that it is about finding material like these movies.

She admitted that she may not be the first choice for the filmmakers when it comes to such movies because of Katrina usually tends to do large scale movies. for Bollywood diva Kat, it is very important to get the right script. She believes that the script of the movie should be incredible for it to be good. Katrina would also love to do a quirky fun comedy film like Sridevi’s Chaalbaaz, which came out in 1989.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavnshi. In the upcoming film, the pair will be doing a remake of the hit song, Tip Tip Barsa Paani which was featured in the 1994 film Mohra. Sooryavanshi will hit the theatres on March 27, 2020.

