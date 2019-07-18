Katrina Kaif's beach birthday in Mexico: Bharat actor is having one hell of a birthday we bet! Sharing pictures from her vacation in Tulum, Katrina Kaif is having one great year we met. On the work front, she will be next seen in Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar.

Katrina Kaif’s beach birthday in Mexico: Katrina Kaif had one busy year with back to back movies from Salman Khan starrer Bharat to now filming with Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. The diva deserved this much needed holiday, where she is celebrating her birthday with friends in Tulum, Mexico. From sharing her bikini-clad pictures to dancing her heart out on the beach, Katrina Kaif surely is a water kid.

Taking it to her Instagram stories yesterday, Katrina Kaif shared a series of photos from her beach vacay. Dressed in a yellow floral bodysuit and white shorts, Katrina Kaif looks happy as she smiles for the camera. In the picture, she is sitting on a stone with an animated blue cake on her side.

As she leaves for India, she posted pictures from her resort and oh boy! it looks beautiful and we bet you would like to go for a vacay soon! On her 36th birthday, the diva shared photos of her in a white shared bikini and looked happy as always as she smiled for the cameras.

See photos:

Arjun Kapoor who is grabbing the limelight and always pulls her leg commented on her pictures and said looks like you went for a photoshoot but later said ok on your birthday I shall be nice Katrina. Have a super birthday, you are a mad kind goofy soul and I love you because of it and not despite it.

On the work front, she will be next seen in Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, the Rohit Shetty directorial venture marks as the third sequel in the cop drama universe after Singham and Simmba.

