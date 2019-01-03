Zero actor Katrina Kaif is back to Mumbai and the diva was snapped at the airport as paparazzi follows her wherever she goes! In the photos, Katrina Kaif looks stunning in an army jacket and black lowers. Her casual look is awesome and as soon as the photo was shared by one of the fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram, the picture has gone viral on the Internet!

Zero actor Katrina Kaif is back to Mumbai and the diva was snapped at the airport as paparazzi follows her wherever she goes! In the photos, Katrina Kaif looks stunning in an army jacket and black lowers. Her casual look is awesome and as soon as the photo was shared by one of the fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram, the picture has gone viral on the Internet! Katrina Kaif is one of the most stunning Bollywood actresses and her latest film Zero which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles has emerged as a hit.

The film has been helmed by Anand L Rai. Before this, Katrina was also seen in Amitabh Bahchcan and Aamir Khan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan but the film failed at the box office. Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat which stars none other than Bollywood megastar Salman Khan. The film is expected to hit the silver screen on Eid this year.

She is also one of the most phenomenal dancers in the Indian film industry and has a massive fan base across the world.

