The highly anticipated Bollywood film– Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan which was released last Friday, has unfortunately failed to impress King Khan’s fans. Though the audience loved the character of Anushka Sharma and called it one of her best performances till date. Some of the moviegoers also claimed that Katrina Kaif’s character Babita is slightly inclined towards her real-life breakup with Ranbir Kapoor. Finally, the actor has answered all these queries and have simply denied the fact that there is no damn connection between the two.

The actor quenched the thirst of the audience in an Interview with Film Companion and further quoted that she very well knew the people will try to connect the dots and said that only the pitch of the character demanded so. On a professional note, the glamorous diva has done an outstanding job in the movie and has again fulfilled the expectations of her fans. The doll will be seen next sharing the screens with Bollywood Dabangg Salman Khan in the movie–Bharat which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is likely to hit the silver screens on Eid 2019.

