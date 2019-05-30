Katrina Kaif is currently setting the Internet on fire with her latest photoshoot for Filmfare. In the pictures, Katrina Kaif is looking breathtaking dressed in stunning attires. With dewy makeup, messy hair and sensational looks, the actor is winning millions of heart. Take a look at the pictures:

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is one of the hottest actors of the industry, who misses no chance of sizzling the big screens as well her social media with sultry pictures. Starting from dazzling in hot white bralette to stylish attires, the actor is currently melting hearts on the Internet with her latest shoot for a magazine cover for their June edition. With soft curls, dewy makeup and sensuous poses, the actor is seen romancing with the lens with utmost ease in the pictures.

In the cover picture, Katrina Kaif is looking smoking hot in an olive green pullover. In the second picture, Katrina Kaif is dressed in a black sexy bralette, which is making her look more glamorous. In the third picture, the actor is conquering hearts dressed in a cream midi dress.

Katrina Kaif is also a gym enthusiast and never misses a chance of hitting the gym. The actor is an avid social media user and regularly updates her fans with her personal and professional upgrades.

Currently, the actor is busy promoting her upcoming film Bharat, which is a period drama film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will share the screens with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The film is an official remake of the 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. The film will hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019. Apart from Salman and Katrina, the film also features Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi in supporting roles.

Katrina Kaif is among the most hardworking actors of the industry, who leaves no chance of impressing fans with her versatile roles in her films. She is best known for films like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Dhoom 3, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger and Zero.

Take a look at her sensational pictures:

