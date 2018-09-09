Katrina Kaif is one of the hottest actors in Bollywood who enjoys a loyal and huge fan base of 13.5 million on Instagram. Although the gorgeous diva got a Bollywood break in the year 2003 with the film Boom, she actually got highlighted with her role in the Salman Khan starrer Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? Since then, she has been the talk of the town for her acting skills and predominantly her ravishing beauty.

Time and again Katrina has proved that she is beautiful inside out, given the fact that she is always involved with her mother’s charity works and does her part for the humankind. The actress like to keep her personal life quite reserved and guarded but from what we hear, she is keeping herself busy with work these days and not indulging in any sort of affairs. From Sheila Ki Jawani and Chikni Chameli to Ishq Shava and Kamli, Katrina has nailed it whenever it comes to showcase her dance moves. We love how the actor carries herself with all the elegance and sensousness lapped.

Although we love all the versions of Katrina but these days the desi girl inside her is impressing us the most. The utter grace and serenity in her pictures make her one of the most beautiful actors in the Bollywood. Check out these striking photos of Katrina that justify whatever we have said above:

When she dazzled like a princess on-ramp with superstar Salman Khan!

The recent photoshoot that she did for a magazine in a royal lehenga broke the internet and left us all breathless. Katrina was accompanied by her sister in this and we are loving the outcomes of the two sisters twinning for a photo shoot.

And this mind-boggling romantic picture from the upcoming movie Bharat is unmissable as Katrina looks like a dreamy in this green lehenga.

Awestruck? Despite of being born in a foreign land, Katrina dazzles in India outfits like a typical desi girl. The beauty queen has an attractive body and height which enhance her look even more. On the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat opposite Salman Khan. Treating her fans with back to back movies, Katrina Kaif will also be seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma and Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan opposite Aamir Khan.

