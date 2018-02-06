Katrina's Kaif's younger sister Isabelle Kaif has been reportedly signed for a dance-based film titled 'Time To Dance' opposite Sooraj Pancholi. Rumours are rife that the duo have already started training together for the film. Directed by Remo D'Souza's assistant choreographer Stanley D' Costa, the film is speculated to hit the screens in May.

The Kaif sisters are ready to take on the Bollywood industry. After Katrina Kaif charmed her way into the Indian film industry with her spectacular performances in films like Namastey London, New York, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Tiger series, her dear sister Isabelle Kaif is speculated to make her Bollywood acting debut with Sooraj Pancholi. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Isabelle Kaif has been signed for a dance-based film titled ‘Time To Dance’.

Filmmaker Stanley D’ Costa, who is also the assistant choreographer of Remo D Souza, will be also be making his directoral debut with the film. ‘Time to Dance’ is reportedly scheduled for a theatrical release in May. If the latest speculations are to be believed, the duo has already started training for the film. A source close to the tabloid revealed, “Isabelle had been waiting for a while for her launch and this film gives her the right platform. Sooraj has been practicing for a month, while Isabelle has joined him twice in the dance sessions.”

Reportedly, Katrina’s connection with Salman Khan has played a huge role in her sister Isabelle landing a lead role in the film. The source further revealed, “Salman has been concerned about the lack of progress in both Isabelle and Sooraj’s careers. Both the wannabe stars mentored by Salman have been waiting in the fringes for several years. Now when after years of persuasion by producer Bhushan Kumar, Salman is finally working with T Series in the film Bharat (co-produced by Bhushan and Salman’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, Salman decided to (Isa) belle the act.” It is speculated that it was Salman’s suggestion to cast Isabelle in the film. “And we all know what Salman’s ‘suggestion’ means. No producer would say no to Salman. Bhushan readily agreed to produce the Sooraj-Isabelle project which will be directed by choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza’s assistant Stanley D’Costa,” the source added.

