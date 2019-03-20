Katrina Kaif is gearing up for her next release, Bharat. Katrina has been taking to her Instagram to share her looks from Salman Khan starrer Bharat. This time she shared a picture in which she looks fabulous with curly hair and told her fans that she is gonna miss her curly hair look. Doubling the anticipation for the movie, Katrina Kaif shared these photo right from the sets of Bharat.

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif never misses a chance to turn heads with her mesmerizing beauty. The actress always receives tons of praises and applauds for her amazing style. The Chikni Chameli sets new fashion goals with all her looks in her films as well as public appearances. After winning hearts of fans with her acting in movies like Tiger Zinda Hai, Bang Bang, Dhoom3, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and many more, the Bollywood Beauty Katrina is ready to set the box-office on fire with her upcoming Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. The actress recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she is slaying in a curly hairstyle. Katrina is looking extremely gorgeous in simple Indian look with curly hairstyle and a black bindi on the forehead. She shared the picture where she can be seen posing with her hairstylist and captioned that saying it was her last day on sets of Bharat and she says bye to her curls. Katrina’s curly look was for her big project Bharat which is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. Katrina has also shared some photographs in curly hair from Bharat. Have a sneak-peak of the picture:

Katrina has always been appreciated by the critics and fans for her dancing moves and acting skills. This time we can’t wait to see what new she is going to bring on the tables for fans from Bharat. We are loving the curly look of Katrina from Bharat. Have a look to the snaps:

After Thugs of Hindostan and Zero being flopped, Salman Khan starrer Bharat can be a major set back to Katrina’s career. Bharat is expected to be one of the biggest films of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif’s career. The film Bharat is featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Shashank Arora. The Hindi-language drama film Bharat is all set to hit silver screens on 5th June on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr this year. Salman Khan’s Bharat is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father.

Sooryavanshi, Welcome To The Jungle, Dhoom 4, Ek Tha Tiger 3, Partner 2, Bang Bang Reloaded, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2, and so on are some upcoming project of the actress.

