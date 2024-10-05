Katy O’ Brian Joins The Cast Of ‘The Running Man’ Remake

The Running Man is based on Stephen King's novel, originally published under the pseudonym Richard Bachman.

Katy O’Brian, who is best known for her roles in ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ and ‘Mission: Impossible 8’, is set to star alongside Glen Powell in Paramount’s upcoming remake of The Running Man, according to Deadline. The film will be directed by Edgar Wright, who is also co-writing the script with Michael Bacall.

The Running Man is based on Stephen King’s novel, originally published under the pseudonym Richard Bachman. The story follows a falsely convicted policeman who is given a chance at freedom by competing in a deadly TV game show where prisoners must fight for their lives.

Wright will produce the film alongside Simon Kinberg and Nira Park. The remake is set to open on November 21, 2025, the Friday before Thanksgiving, going head-to-head with Universal’s Wicked: Part Two. Paramount has followed a similar strategy this year with Gladiator II releasing against Wicked: Part One.

The original 1987 film adaptation of The Running Man was directed by Paul Michael Glaser and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The movie, as per Deadline, earned $38 million at the domestic box office and became a cult classic for its futuristic setting and intense action sequences

