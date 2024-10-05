Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 7, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Katy O’ Brian Joins The Cast Of ‘The Running Man’ Remake

The Running Man is based on Stephen King's novel, originally published under the pseudonym Richard Bachman.

Katy O’ Brian Joins The Cast Of ‘The Running Man’ Remake

Katy O’Brian, who is best known for her roles in ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ and ‘Mission: Impossible 8’, is set to star alongside Glen Powell in Paramount’s upcoming remake of The Running Man, according to Deadline. The film will be directed by Edgar Wright, who is also co-writing the script with Michael Bacall.

The Running Man is based on Stephen King’s novel, originally published under the pseudonym Richard Bachman. The story follows a falsely convicted policeman who is given a chance at freedom by competing in a deadly TV game show where prisoners must fight for their lives.

Wright will produce the film alongside Simon Kinberg and Nira Park. The remake is set to open on November 21, 2025, the Friday before Thanksgiving, going head-to-head with Universal’s Wicked: Part Two. Paramount has followed a similar strategy this year with Gladiator II releasing against Wicked: Part One.

The original 1987 film adaptation of The Running Man was directed by Paul Michael Glaser and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The movie, as per Deadline, earned $38 million at the domestic box office and became a cult classic for its futuristic setting and intense action sequences

MUST READ | Rajendra Prasad’s Daughter Gayathri Dies at 38

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Katy O'Brian Paramount The Running Man Remake

Also Read

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports Rajat

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox