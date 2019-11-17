Katy Perry Mumbai event:  When Hollywood meets Bollywood, then its mandate the night will be magical! Bollywood gave a warm welcome to Katy Perry and Dua Lipa, Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a star-studded party for Katy, where all the celebrities from film fraternity were invited. Dua was also invited by Shah Rukh Khan for a small get together with his family.

Currently, Katy fans can’t keep calm as they have flooded social media with lovable videos and photos dedicated to her. Even Bollywood celebrity is no less and posted a heartfelt note for her. Singer Sona Moha Patra tweeted and wrote: Dear Katy and Dua if you would like to learn more about our glorious musical tradition then drop me a message.

While Kabir Bedi shared the last glimpse from the award night and tweeted: Watch the final moment of the concert at One Plus Music Festival in Mumbai. Talking about Katy fans, then their love is endless for her. A user wrote: It was an electric experience, Katty loves Mumbai and Mumbai loves her too.

Read the post here:

While, other user wrote: With utmost respect, India welcomed her and loved her as queen, we made her feel special, so gorgeous Katy put her heart and soul in this performance for us. Another user wrote: A million of hearts for her, thank you for making us happy, the night was awesome.

Talking about her warm welcome, Karan left no chance to make the party a lavishing one, one of the top chefs from India was hired and celebs like Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani graced the party. Meanwhile, Shahrukh Khan shared a photo with an adorable caption, which reads, Decided to live life by News Rules and who’s better to learn from, beautiful lass Dua Lipa.

Watch the video here: 

