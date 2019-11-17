Katy Perry Mumbai event: Hollywood ace singer Katy Perry and Dua Lipa have stormed the nation with their electric performance. The duo got a warm welcome from Bollywood and its fans. Currently, social media is flooded with lovable comments and videos dedicated to them. Watch video here

Katy Perry Mumbai event: When Hollywood meets Bollywood, then its mandate the night will be magical! Bollywood gave a warm welcome to Katy Perry and Dua Lipa, Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a star-studded party for Katy, where all the celebrities from film fraternity were invited. Dua was also invited by Shah Rukh Khan for a small get together with his family.

Currently, Katy fans can’t keep calm as they have flooded social media with lovable videos and photos dedicated to her. Even Bollywood celebrity is no less and posted a heartfelt note for her. Singer Sona Moha Patra tweeted and wrote: Dear Katy and Dua if you would like to learn more about our glorious musical tradition then drop me a message.

Dear @katyperry & @DUALIPA , Would you not have liked to hang out, speak music & learn a bit more about our glorious musical traditions with the real Rockstars & Music Makers of India?Maybe you’d like to attend this centuries old celebration I’m playing for?👇🏾

(Drop me a message) pic.twitter.com/s2HevODatA — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) November 16, 2019

While Kabir Bedi shared the last glimpse from the award night and tweeted: Watch the final moment of the concert at One Plus Music Festival in Mumbai. Talking about Katy fans, then their love is endless for her. A user wrote: It was an electric experience, Katty loves Mumbai and Mumbai loves her too.

SEE THE FINAL MOMENTS

of the sensational climax of superstar singer Katy Perry’s concert at the One Plus Music Festival in Mumbai. #OnePlusMusicFestival @katyperry @DUALIPA@OnePlus_IN pic.twitter.com/2NHqgfz65N — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) November 16, 2019

Indians treatead Katy with the utmost respect

Welcomed her and loved her as Queen that she is

They really cheered her and made her feel speacial

Soo …Katy really put her heart and soul in this performance for them #KatyPerryOPMF #KatyPerryinIndia pic.twitter.com/R1v6NqTs6h — katy’s stan (@katyloversssss) November 16, 2019

While, other user wrote: With utmost respect, India welcomed her and loved her as queen, we made her feel special, so gorgeous Katy put her heart and soul in this performance for us. Another user wrote: A million of hearts for her, thank you for making us happy, the night was awesome.

A million hearts for you @katyperry thank you for making us feel happy again. And let's thank the Indians who supported this One Plus Music Festival event. This is an awesome night. Forever loving you Katy ❤️💖 #KatyPerryAtOnePlusMusicFestival #KatyPerryinIndia #KatyPerryOPMF pic.twitter.com/zIBdxkrwyq — Katy Patra 🐇 (@KPsBunny) November 16, 2019

Global pop superstar Katy Perry performed first ever OnePlus Music Festival in Mumbai. #KatyPerry #KatyPerryOPMF #KatyPerryinIndia pic.twitter.com/8ClLYmccS1 — Arun Patel (@imarunpatel) November 17, 2019

Talking about her warm welcome, Karan left no chance to make the party a lavishing one, one of the top chefs from India was hired and celebs like Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani graced the party. Meanwhile, Shahrukh Khan shared a photo with an adorable caption, which reads, Decided to live life by News Rules and who’s better to learn from, beautiful lass Dua Lipa.

