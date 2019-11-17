The Mumbai DY Patil Stadium glittered on Saturday night after Katy Perry's performance at the grand concert. After giving a fantabulous performance at the concert, she bid goodbye to Mumbai. Videos and photos are surfacing on the social media where the singer can be seen entering the airport and signing autographs. One such video is surfacing on the social media where she can be seen ignoring the request of the security.

Among all the videos, there is one video where the security personnel can be seen asking for a passport but even after requesting repetitively she ignored it. An unknown person can also be seen chasing Katy till the entrance of the airport and demanded the passport yet again. The singer turned back and gave no justification for not presenting the document and she walked in.

From the welcome party for Katy Perry to the enthralling performances of Dua Lipa, the concert was a lavish and grand event. All the inside photos and videos that have made ways to social media are receiving all the required attention.

The video had left fans wondering Katy’s attitude over not showing the passport despite asking repetitively from the singer and pointed out that whether she would do something similar in her country. One of the social media user noted that in her country she would have reprimanded for ignoring the police request to show documents.

Another user wrote that it was too pathetic to see passing the security personnel. Also questioned the police’ lenient behaviour for not being strict with her passport.

International Katy Perry’s Mumbai event at the DY Patil Stadium was turned out to be a huge success. Several fans attended the event in large numbers to watch the performance of Katy Perry and Dua Lipa. Several videos and photos are surfacing on social media where the singers can be seen performing at the concert. Dressed in a green outfit she made sure to give her the best performance after 7 years.

Katy Perry durante a performance de “Never Really Over” no palco do #OnePlusMusicFestival em Mumbai pic.twitter.com/pCgnMCSO6u — Katy Perry Daily Brasil (@katydailybrasil) November 16, 2019

Global pop superstar Katy Perry performed first ever OnePlus Music Festival in Mumbai. #KatyPerry #KatyPerryOPMF #KatyPerryinIndia pic.twitter.com/8ClLYmccS1 — Arun Patel (@imarunpatel) November 17, 2019

Katy Perry performed her latest single, “Harleys In Hawaii” live for the FIRST TIME during her act on #OnePlusMusicFestival in Mumbai tonight! 🌺 #KatyPerryOPMF

pic.twitter.com/w8PSyLGurC — KP STAN | rannieperry (@lovelightperry) November 16, 2019

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a welcome party for Katy Perry. Bollywood celebs including Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor made sure to attend the grand bash. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also attended the bash along with Abhishek Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor.

