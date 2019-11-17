Katy Perry Mumbai event: International pop sensation Katy Perry and Dua Lipa’s performance at Mumbai concert was no less than an entertaining and memorable event at the Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium for the first-ever edition of the One Plus Music Festival. The crowd cheered for them and can be seen enjoying every moment of the concert. Several photos and videos made their way to the social media where the singers can be seen grooving on their chartbuster hit songs.
Katy Perry’s songs list included From Last Friday Night, Bon Appetit and Supernatural to California Gurls and I Kissed A Girl, on which the singer crooned.
Dressed in a green off-shoulder jumpsuit, Katy Perry dedicated her song titled One Of The Boys, to fans.
SHE OWNED THE STADIUM
THIS IS THE FUNNIEST THING I SAW THIS WEEK..I WAS SO CONFUSED WHEN THEY STARTED THE SONG AND KATY WASNT ON THE STAGE😭😂
Katheryn, you did this. ❤️
Global pop superstar Katy Perry at the first ever OnePlus Music Festival in Mumbai.with over 15 top sound engineers and 4k video cameras capturing the essence of the show. I was present right in the centre where the sound console was and witnessed some live magic happening.
Katy was seen in in this green outfit and she has another change but things did not work the way she planned as she has two minutes to change in her next outfit. She jokingly said this is what you guys call Winter in India 😄😄. She said she has a crush on #dualipa . She even dedicated a song to the people of India. But we did not see any desi angle like a fan been invited on the stage or would have loved to see her in one of the Indian designer outfits. Global pop superstar Katy Perry at the first ever OnePlus Music Festival in Mumbai
Thank you for one of the happiest concert experiences of my life, @katyperry! You're so beautiful, funny and talented, an absolute pleasure to watch live! #OnePlusMusicFestival #KatyPerryinIndia
— Riddhi Chakraborty (@thisisridz) November 16, 2019
With Katy Perry and Dua Lipa’s songs, the night turned into one of the remembring concerts event happened in India. While performing at the concert, Katy Perry left her crazy fans hooting fro her enthralling performance.
At the concert, the fans came out in huge numbers. She was enthralled to witness the turn out of the concert. It was her second trip to India after 7 years. She began her concert with the song titled, One Of The Boys.
Various other interesting instances happened during the event. Hilariously while addressing the audience, she admitted of having a crush on singer Dua Lipa.
Katy’s fans were left in splits at one moment when she disappeared for a few moments and revealed that she had tried to change her costume but couldn’t because of fo excess fo sweat. It was too hot and humid that she ripped off her costume in half.
Recently, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a welcome party for Katy Perry. All the Bollywood A-lister celebrities attend the grand lavish birthday party which included stars such as Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor.