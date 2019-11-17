Katy Perry Mumbai event: International pop sensation Katy Perry and Dua Lipa's performance at Mumbai concert turned out to be a super hit show at the Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium for the first-ever edition of the One Plus Music Festival. Crazy fans turned up for the event and gathered in huge numbers to cheer international pop singers Katy Perry and Dua Lipa.

Katy Perry Mumbai event: International pop sensation Katy Perry and Dua Lipa’s performance at Mumbai concert was no less than an entertaining and memorable event at the Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium for the first-ever edition of the One Plus Music Festival. The crowd cheered for them and can be seen enjoying every moment of the concert. Several photos and videos made their way to the social media where the singers can be seen grooving on their chartbuster hit songs.

Katy Perry’s songs list included From Last Friday Night, Bon Appetit and Supernatural to California Gurls and I Kissed A Girl, on which the singer crooned.

Dressed in a green off-shoulder jumpsuit, Katy Perry dedicated her song titled One Of The Boys, to fans.

Thank you for one of the happiest concert experiences of my life, @katyperry! You’re so beautiful, funny and talented, an absolute pleasure to watch live! #OnePlusMusicFestival #KatyPerryinIndia pic.twitter.com/kQNBITiLGh — Riddhi Chakraborty (@thisisridz) November 16, 2019

With Katy Perry and Dua Lipa’s songs, the night turned into one of the remembring concerts event happened in India. While performing at the concert, Katy Perry left her crazy fans hooting fro her enthralling performance.

At the concert, the fans came out in huge numbers. She was enthralled to witness the turn out of the concert. It was her second trip to India after 7 years. She began her concert with the song titled, One Of The Boys.

Various other interesting instances happened during the event. Hilariously while addressing the audience, she admitted of having a crush on singer Dua Lipa.

Katy’s fans were left in splits at one moment when she disappeared for a few moments and revealed that she had tried to change her costume but couldn’t because of fo excess fo sweat. It was too hot and humid that she ripped off her costume in half.

Recently, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a welcome party for Katy Perry. All the Bollywood A-lister celebrities attend the grand lavish birthday party which included stars such as Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App