Katy Perry Mumbai event: The global singer Katy Perry made Saturday night a memorable one for all who attended her live performance at the OnePlus Music Festival in Mumbai. After her performance, she left the city with a goodbye to her fans.

The international singer Katy Perry started making the headlines after she landed in India for her live concert. The Billboard Music Awards winner gave a breath-taking performance at the OnePlus Music Festival yesterday, November 16, held in Mumbai. Fans and music lovers were delighted to have Katy in their city and they were overjoyed to listen to her hit songs like Dark Horse, Roar, Last Friday Night, Hot N Cold and many others live at the event.

Katy also received a welcome party upon her arrival in India hosted by the Bollywood’s director-producer Karan Johar. The star-struck party was attended by who’s who of Bollywood and the pictures of many celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Malaika Arora with the global singer were doing rounds on the social media.

After her electrifying performance on Saturday night, Katy said goodbye to the city and left her fans and all the lovers awestruck with her live concert. During her performance, Katy was seen in a beautiful green jumpsuit in which she was looking as pretty as always and won thousands of hearts. The Firework singer was captured by the paparazzi at the airport on her way back in a grey tracksuit and a blue cap. Her live performance was attended by thousands of fans who cheered for the singer.

Earlier, many of the global singers like Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Skrillex, Enrique Iglesias, and others have performed live in India and they also received the same love from the fans. India is becoming one of the top destinations for global singers to perform live because of the huge demand of fans. Well, fans now wish to see her performing live in India soon again.

