Katy Perry Mumbai event: Bharat actor Sunil Grover recently made his presence felt by sharing a picture with Katy Perry, where he photoshopped his face with the pop sensation. Take a look at the photo–

Katy Perry Mumbai event: When it comes to celebrating an occasion by welcoming any star, how can Bollywood celebrities be far from cheering up the artist. The pop sensation Katy Perry is currently in India and some days back, filmmaker Karan Johar, who has introduced several new faces on the big screens, welcomed the pop sensation with a lavish party.

Starting from Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor and Gauri Khan, everyone from the industry became a part of the celebration and cheered up the pop star. Meanwhile, Sunil Grover, who was last seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat failed to appear at the party but made his presence felt in a creative way.

The actor shared a photoshopped picture where he placed his face next to Katy Perry and shared the picture on Instagram with an adorable caption. There is no doubt that the actor is known for his comic timing and wins the heart with humour.

Take a look at the picture–

It seems his sense of humour has impressed many stars like Katrina Kaif, Mandira Bedi, Gaurav Gera, who couldn’t resist and left a comment on his photo. There is no doubt in saying that all the Bollywood celebrities cheered up the pop sensation for her first concert in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with Jacqueline Fernandez also posed an adorable photo with Katy Perry.

Take a look at the photos from the event–

Talking about Sunil Grover, the actor gained popularity by his popular character Guthi with Kapil Sharma in his show Comedy Nights with Kapil. Apart from winning hearts with his comic timing, he has also appeared in various films like Baghi. Coffee with D, Pataakha, and Bharat.

