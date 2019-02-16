This Valentine's Day, singer Katty Perry took to her official Instagram handle to announce the much-awaited news of her engagement to one of the most famous Hollywood actors Orlando Bloom. She posted a photo with her Fiance in which she is seen showing off the engagement ring. Not just her, Orlando too shared an image of lovebirds with a caption stating Lifetimes.

This Valentine’s Day, singer Katty Perry took to her official Instagram handle to announce the much-awaited news of her engagement to one of the most famous Hollywood actors Orlando Bloom. She posted a photo with her Fiance in which she is seen showing off the engagement ring. Not just her, Orlando too shared an image of lovebirds with a caption stating Lifetimes. Well, her 75 million fan following on photo-sharing app were treated with the surprise yesterday i.e. February 15.

Besides the star couple, Katy’s excited mommy share some of the most beautiful moments of Orlando proposing Katy on her official facebook handle but due to some reason, her post was deleted soon after it went viral on social media. In the meanwhile, take a look a the beautiful Instagram post which is full of love and roses shared by the Hollywood stars on their respective social media platforms:

This is how Tweeple reacted to Katy Perry’s engagement:

Aww amazing that #KatyPerry and #OrlandoBloom got engaged and the ring omg so typical katy perry 😅 pic.twitter.com/vhUeNQ3EsU — Reggie (@Queeeny28) February 15, 2019

Katty Perry is professionally a songwriter and a famous singer. She used to sing in church in her childhood. Her first commercial album was unsuccessful but after that, she gained popularity by her second album. Katty Perry has received a number of awards which includes four Guinness World Records and she is one of the topmost selling musicians of all time.

Orlando Bloom is an English actor. He got the fame by his character Legolas, which he played in the movie Lord of the Rings movie series. He got a lot of fame by his characters in the movies of historical epics, fantasy adventure and other genres. Apart from acting, he was UNICEF’s goodwill ambassador in the year 2009.

