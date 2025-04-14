Home
Monday, April 14, 2025
Live Tv
Katy Perry Set To Go to Space With All-Women Crew in Historic Blue Origin Flight

The pop star behind hits like Firework and California Gurls is heading out of this world on Monday as part of an all-women crew flying with Blue Origin, the space company owned by Jeff Bezos. The rocket is scheduled to launch from west Texas around 8:30 am local time (1330 GMT), taking the group more than 100 kilometers above the Earth’s surface—just past the edge of space.

Katy Perry Set To Go to Space With All-Women Crew in Historic Blue Origin Flight

Katy Perry is heading out of this world on Monday as part of an all-women crew flying with Blue Origin, the space company owned by Jeff Bezos


Katy Perry, the pop star behind hits like Firework and California Gurls, is heading out of this world on Monday as part of an all-women crew flying with Blue Origin, the space company owned by Jeff Bezos. The rocket is scheduled to launch from west Texas around 8:30 am local time (1330 GMT), taking the group more than 100 kilometers above the Earth's surface—just past the edge of space.

This flight is especially historic because it’s the first all-female space crew since 1963, when Valentina Tereshkova became the first woman to fly solo into space.

Who’s Going with Katy?

Katy won’t be alone on this big adventure. She’ll be joined by:

  • Lauren Sanchez, Bezos’ fiancée
  • Gayle King, well-known TV host
  • Kerianne Flynn, a film producer
  • Aisha Bowe, a former NASA engineer
  • Amanda Nguyen, a human rights activist and survivor advocate

Inspiration is being drawn from every woman on board, while history is being created by these same women not only in spaceflight but also in demonstrating what women can do when aiming for the stars.

The Flight Will Be Short—But Incredible

The whole trip will last about 10 minutes, but it’s packed with excitement. The crew will get to float in zero gravity for a few moments when they cross the Karman line, which is the official boundary of space.

Moonlight’s flight has been fully automated, so no one will have to fly it. The crewed capsule will disconnect from the booster in mid-air, enjoy a couple of minutes of weightlessness, and then parachute back to earth, armed with a retro rocket for safe landing.

Katy Wants to Inspire Her Daughter

For Katy Perry, this mission isn’t just about the thrill. She’s doing it with her daughter Daisy in mind—the little girl she shares with actor Orlando Bloom.

In an interview with Elle, Katy said, “I’m just so excited to see the inspiration through her eyes and the light in her eyes when she sees that rocket go.”

She added, “I hope the experience will inspire Daisy to never have limits on her dreams.”

It’s a huge moment, not just for Katy, but for the next generation of girls watching from Earth.

Blue Origin’s Big Moment

This flight marks the 11th crewed mission for Blue Origin. The company has been working on space tourism for a while now, giving everyday people—and some famous faces—a chance to fly to space.

They haven’t said how much these trips cost, but past passengers include celebrities like William Shatner from Star Trek. The company is in a space race of sorts, competing with SpaceX and Virgin Galactic to offer the coolest experience beyond Earth.

Earlier this year, Blue Origin also launched its New Glenn rocket on its first unmanned orbital mission, showing it’s gearing up to go even further.

