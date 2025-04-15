Home
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Katy Perry ‘Space Glam’ Look Featured A £10 High Street Foundation And Fans Are Obsessed

Before blasting off into the great unknown, Katy promised: “Space is going to finally be glam.”

Katy Perry ‘Space Glam’ Look Featured A £10 High Street Foundation And Fans Are Obsessed


Pop superstar Katy Perry made headlines yesterday as she became part of Blue Origin’s first-ever all-female space mission, but it wasn’t just the history-making flight that caught people’s attention, it was her flawless makeup too.

Before blasting off into the great unknown, Katy promised: “Space is going to finally be glam.” And she stayed true to her word. In a behind-the-scenes peek shared by her makeup artist Alexandra French, fans got a look at the surprisingly affordable products behind Katy’s stunning ‘space glam’ look.

While one might assume a celebrity space look would rely on luxurious, high-end makeup, Alexandra chose a surprisingly affordable option that typically priced at £13.99,

Katy Perry and five other women made history on April 14 by traveling to space aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin New Shepard rocket — marking the first all-women space crew since 1963. The 11-minute suborbital mission took the crew beyond the internationally recognised boundary of space, offering them a brief experience of weightlessness before safely returning to Earth.

Among those onboard were Bezos’s fiancée Lauren Sánchez, CBS presenter Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn. The experience left the women emotional, with Perry kissing the ground and lifting a daisy skyward for her daughter Daisy, while Sánchez tearfully spoke about the view of Earth and the moon from space.

