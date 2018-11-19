Kaun Banega Crorepati 10: The comedian Kapil Sharma is back on Instagram, uploading pictures with Amitabh Bachchan for the grand finale of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10. It seems that the Firangi actor comes with more energy this year to launch the second season. Reports also say that Kapil is getting married this year in December with his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath.

Famous comedian, Kapil Sharma is all set to get himself back on screen by launching the second season –The Kapil Sharma Show which will start in December. Recently the actor is seen sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan for the grand finale of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10.

The Firangi actor is back on Instagram, uploading pictures with Big B from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. It seems that the two had a lot of fun shooting for the grand finale. In the picture, Kapil is wearing a blue kurta, with a yellow band in his hand. Meanwhile, Amitabh is wearing a purple blazer with a black lower, which compliments him well. Talking about the show, this year KBC has received positive feedback and has performed well on TRP graphs.

According to the reports, Kapil will be tying the knots with his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath soon in December. It seems that the actor is trying to turn his bad luck to his good luck this December. The wedding will take place in Jalandhar.

Meanwhile, Amitabh was last seen in his movie Thugs of Hindostan. The star cast included Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana. However, the movie failed miserably at the box office. The actor will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

