As mother of two children, Binita Jain who hails from Assam has won Rs 1 crore on the television quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10. A video is doing the rounds on social media where the host Amitabh Bachchan can be seen congratulating Binita Jain for her big win.

The most exciting and celebrated quiz television game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan has finally found its first contestant who has won Rs 1 crore. Hailing from Guwahati’s Assam, the participant and the mother of two Binita Jain has answered the 14th question to win Rs 1 crore. In the latest winning video surfaced on social media, the host Amitabh Bachchan can be seen congratulating Binita Jain on her big win and the contestant Binita’s happiness sees no bounds during the winning moment.

Not just that, in the video, Amitabh Bachchan asked Binita Jain to attempt the question of Rs 7 crore cautiously. The episode will be aired on October 2 at 9 p.m. Binita is the first contestant to become the winner of 1 crore at KBC 10.

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 10 Episode 2 Highlights: Somesh Kumar Choudhary wins Rs 2,5,00,000, will continue the game on Wednesday

Before this, a ticket examiner from Bhagalpur, Somesh Kumar Choudhary, and graphic designer based in Gujarat, Sandip Savaliya, have both won Rs 25 lakh each. Both decided to quit the show as they were unable to answer the 13th question. During KBC 9, no contestant claimed the Rs 7 crore award.

In the last season 9, a social worker from Jharkhand, Anamika Majumdar, won the grand prize of 1 crore. Anamika was asked the artists who principally entrusted with the task of ‘illuminating’ the original document of the Constitution of India. She answered Nandlal Bose which won her the jackpot.

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 10, September 3 2018 Highlights: Amitabh Bachchan returns to the small screen with a bang!

In the last episode KBC 10 that aired on September 27, the contestant named Kritika Rani quit the game and went home with Rs 6,40,000. In this episode, Sagarika Ghosh was the expert for the lifeline ‘Ask the Expert’. Kaushik Chakraborty became the winner of Fastest Finger First contest and was announced as the next hot seat winner. In the next episode, Kaushik will resume playing.

Prior to this episode which was aired on Wednesday, the contestant named Manish Patil won Rs 12,50,000.

Coming back to Binita Jain’s big win, we can’t contain our excitement to watch this episode.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More