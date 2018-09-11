Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 10 September 11 Episode 7 LIVE updates: Show host Amitabh Bachchan in the 7th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10 once again called for the fastest finger first round. The question was to arrange the former prime ministers of India according to the date they assumed the office. Only one contestant Rabindra Kumar Acharya was able to crack the fastest finger first round and is now playing the game on the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan. Rabindra Kumar Acharya is a retired RBI officer.
Answering the 4th question which was for Rs 5,000, Rabindra Kumar Acharya used his first helpline 50-50, with the help of which, he was able to select the right choice.
