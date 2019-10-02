Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: KBC is garnering a lot of attention as it has Amitabh Bachchan in the show. KBC is a money game show and provides a chance to commoners to earn money. Today on Gandhi Jayanti KBC makers has organised a special episode dedicated to Bapu of the nation. In the show, Amitabh also shared his childhood experience and the logic behind Bachchan.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: The living legend of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting India’s most-watched money game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. On Gandhi Jayanti, KBC makers have organised a special episode dedicated to freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi or Bapu of the nation. Sociologist Dr Bindeshwar Pathak has been invited as the special guest in the show.

Today the makers of KBC released the promo, in which Amitabh can be seen expressing his love for India and logic behind Bachchan surname. While Mr Bindeshwar on the hot seat, also shared an amazing handly acupressure technique for the audience. Amitabh also shared an anecdote and said, my surname was Srivastava, but we never used it as my father Harivansh Rai was against it, he always believed that being Indian is the only religion.

Amitabh recalling his childhood memories said, once his father took him to Kindergarten where a teacher asked our surname, to which his father replied, We Are Indians, after that his father took ‘Bachchan’ as his surname. Big B added, and said that he doesn’t belong to any religion, he is Indian and he is the only person in the family to hold this surname.

Shahanshah further said, during holi his father use to put colours on the feet of those who clean toilets and roads, as he believed that these people deserve high respect in society.

Watch latest KBC promo here:

Dr Bindeshwar Pathak demonstrates a useful accupressure technique that could come handy. Watch him play on #KBCKaramveer Special, tonight at 9 PM. @SrBachchan @bindeshwarpatha @AsheeshSg pic.twitter.com/ZV8RLR6Wip — Sony TV (@SonyTV) October 2, 2019

Watch Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak tonight at 9 PM on #KBCKarmaveer special episode and be part of Swachh Bharat vision. @SrBachchan @bindeshwarpatha pic.twitter.com/J5ax7vy4Fy — Sony TV (@SonyTV) October 2, 2019

Currently, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has had hit the top TRP chart and till now many commoners have won a good amount of money from the show. Earlier Sharukh Khan hosted the 3rd season of the show which unfortunately didn’t garner any attention of viewers as there was no Amitabh factor in the show. Workwise, Amitabh is howdy of Bollywood, he has worked in more than 200 films. Recently Information and Broadcast minister Prakash Javadekar announced the great news, that Amitabh has been selected for India’s highest cinema award name Dada Saheb Phalke award.

The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him.@narendramodi @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/obzObHsbLk — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) September 24, 2019

Tonight, we will honour the work and principles of the Father of the Nation on the occasion of 150th Gandhi Jayanti on #KBCKaramveer Special, tonight at 9 PM. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/YFmgu3FyVP — Sony TV (@SonyTV) October 2, 2019

